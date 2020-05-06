National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 27,701.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,015 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of National Retail Properties worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. TheStreet downgraded National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 6.00. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.67.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

