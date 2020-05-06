National Bank Financial Comments on Toromont Industries Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TIH. CIBC cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on Toromont Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.38.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$64.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.36 and a 12 month high of C$74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total transaction of C$427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,232,160. Insiders have sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $719,180 over the last ninety days.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

