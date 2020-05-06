Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $280.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

