MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Stock Price Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)’s stock price dropped 7.3% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. MSG Networks traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.60, approximately 808,002 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 799,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 64.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 47.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $693.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.