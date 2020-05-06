Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 155.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.