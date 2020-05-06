Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Up 7.3% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) were up 7.3% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $11.78, approximately 8,106,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,039,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Mosaic news, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Mosaic by 65.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 879.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mosaic by 117.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

