Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Up 7.3% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) were up 7.3% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $11.78, approximately 8,106,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,039,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.
The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Mosaic by 65.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 879.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mosaic by 117.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.
