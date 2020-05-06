Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 152 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $390.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.82. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

