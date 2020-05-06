Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Shares Up 1.5%

Mobius Investment Trust PLC (LON:MMIT) shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.53 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.97), 64,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.70 ($0.96).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

