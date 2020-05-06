Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 170 ($2.24).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Mitie Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of LON:MTO opened at GBX 70.60 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.82. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 56.94 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

