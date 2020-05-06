Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,876 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

MSFT stock opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

