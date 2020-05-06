Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,489 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 32,863 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.