Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 9,952 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,393 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

MSFT stock opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

