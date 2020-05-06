Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.71.

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

