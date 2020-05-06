Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) Trading Up 3.2%

Meridian Energy Ltd (ASX:MEZ) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$4.29 ($3.04) and last traded at A$4.22 ($2.99), approximately 33,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.09 ($2.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.61.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Meridian Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 296.30%.

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retail of electricity. It generates electricity through seven hydro power stations and five wind farms in New Zealand; three hydro power stations and two wind farms in Australia; and a solar farm in Tongatapu, Tonga. The company sells its electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers under the Meridian and Powershop brand names.

