Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) CEO Christopher J. Annas Purchases 3,360 Shares

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) CEO Christopher J. Annas bought 3,360 shares of Meridian Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $52,080.00.

MRBK stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.62. Meridian Bank has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRBK. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 30.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bank by 149.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Meridian Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Meridian Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

