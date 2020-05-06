Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY) Shares Up 1%

Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX:MCY)’s stock price traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$4.25 ($3.01) and last traded at A$4.25 ($3.01), 511 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.21 ($2.99).

The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.74.

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity in New Zealand. The company operates through Energy Markets and Others segments. It operates nine hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; and five geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

