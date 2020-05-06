Medmen Enterprises (CNSX:MMEN) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Medmen Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMEN) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 395,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

In other news, Director Adam Nathaniel Bierman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,697.52.

About Medmen Enterprises (CNSX:MMEN)

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

