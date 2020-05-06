Mayfield Childcare (ASX:MFD) Stock Price Down 2%

Mayfield Childcare Ltd (ASX:MFD)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.73 ($0.52) and last traded at A$0.73 ($0.52), 16,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.75 ($0.53).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $22.92 million and a P/E ratio of 6.79.

Mayfield Childcare Company Profile (ASX:MFD)

Mayfield Childcare Limited owns and operates childcare centers in Victoria, Australia. The company owns 20 long day childcare centers. Mayfield Childcare Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern, Australia.

