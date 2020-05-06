Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 69.85% from the company’s current price.

MRLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN opened at $9.42 on Monday. Marlin Business Services has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($1.16). Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRLN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

