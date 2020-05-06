MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAKSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

