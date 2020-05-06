Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA):

5/6/2020 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2020 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

4/29/2020 – Magenta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

4/23/2020 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

3/21/2020 – Magenta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

