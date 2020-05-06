Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG) Trading 1.4% Higher

Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.79 ($1.27) and last traded at A$1.79 ($1.27), 649,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.77 ($1.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.90.

Magellan Global Trust Company Profile (ASX:MGG)

Magellan Global Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

