Lynch & Associates IN Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.7% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

JNJ stock opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average is $140.82. The stock has a market cap of $390.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.