Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 26443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is -171.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMNX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 512.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

