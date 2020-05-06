Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.85.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

