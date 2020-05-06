Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Deepak Nayar Sells 809 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $117,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $140.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.67.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

