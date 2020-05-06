LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of LHC Group worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LHCG stock opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $159.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.39.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.57 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

