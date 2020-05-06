Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) shares traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.84, 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 88,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Leju alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $251.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Leju worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.