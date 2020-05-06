Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) shares traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.84, 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 88,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $251.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.42.
Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.
