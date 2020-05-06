LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 747 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.9% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average is $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

