Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos stock opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.82. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

