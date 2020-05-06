Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 279.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,301,000 after acquiring an additional 780,005 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 96,566.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 309,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 309,013 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 337,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 231,794 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,061,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after buying an additional 121,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $34.69.

