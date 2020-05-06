LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €122.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €116.29 ($135.23).

LEG stock opened at €107.42 ($124.91) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.60. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

