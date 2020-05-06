Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,196.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,320.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

