Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

