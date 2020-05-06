Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €37.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €37.00 ($43.02) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

LXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lanxess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.74 ($61.32).

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at €44.82 ($52.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.59. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

