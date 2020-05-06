Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

KURA opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.28. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 64,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

