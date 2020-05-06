Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $120.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $280.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

