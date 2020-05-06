Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $256.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.91 and its 200 day moving average is $252.98.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.31.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

