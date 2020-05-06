Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 399.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 366,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 166,676 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

