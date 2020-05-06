Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €6.40 by Credit Suisse Group

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a €6.40 ($7.44) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.49% from the company’s previous close.

KCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.99 ($5.81).

KCO opened at €3.55 ($4.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.13. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €2.61 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of €7.36 ($8.55). The company has a market cap of $360.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

