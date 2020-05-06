KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KEY. Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 505,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 87,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

