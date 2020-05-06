KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson lowered shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KeyCorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.59.

KEY opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 239,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,630,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,212 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 237,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

