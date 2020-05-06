KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,143 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 350,993 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $640,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

