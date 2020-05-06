JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Shares Down 0%

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.37 and last traded at $54.50, 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

