JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $280.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.