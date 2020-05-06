JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is First National Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

First National Trust Co lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

