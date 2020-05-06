JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Trading Down 0.2%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.13, approximately 3,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.