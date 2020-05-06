JOYN Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,043 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.3% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

