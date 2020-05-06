JOYN Advisors Inc. Has $869,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.3% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $927.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

