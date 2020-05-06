JOYN Advisors Inc. Has $310,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Shares of XOM opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

